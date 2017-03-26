Florida military family reunited in surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The picture might be worth a thousand words, but watching the reunion happen might make you speechless.

Ten-year-old Daniel Gomez and his sister 5-year-old Isabella have been living in Tampa with their grandparents. Their dad, Chief Warrant Officer Jose Gomez, was deployed in Iraq, and their mom, Capt. Elizabeth Gomez, was deployed in Kuwait.

They all haven't seen each other in nine months.

The New York Yankees had a fun way to reunite them. During the team's spring game against the Tampa Bay Rays, they honored Daniel and Isabella with the first pitch. As they were distracted with a video message of their parents, in real life, Jose and Elizabeth snuck up to the mound.

All a surprise, but Daniel had his suspicions.

"I thought it would be the Yankee players and then when I saw them come out, I'm like OK now this is, it went too far now."

And then the reunion.

"I just started crying. I was just like balling my eyes out."

They made it in town last night and had the tough task of waiting to see their kids.

"It was tough, but it was worth it because their face. Nothing beats this reunion."