Students fed up after drive-by shooting near UofM campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A woman is fighting for her life at Regional Medical Center after a party near the University of Memphis took a violent turn.

It happened around midnight Saturday morning on the corner of Echles Street and Kearney Avenue in East Memphis – just a half mile from campus.

"I just heard the shots and got down on the ground," said student Aaron Jones, who lives at the house where it happened. "Everybody just scattered."

Jones and his roommate, Ashton Mitchell, say they had a bunch of people over just trying to have a good time when a few guys left, came back with guns and drove by shooting.

"Not even 20 minutes later they came back and a whole bunch of gunshots went off," Mitchell said.

What they're still trying to figure out is why.

"We should be able to have a little college get-together without somebody trying to break it up that type of way," he said.

Mitchell says he and his pregnant girlfriend were outside just feet from the flying bullets.

"What if my girl had gotten hit? Then what?" he said. "I lost my child, I lost my girl. All because they want to show out in front of a lot of females out here."

One woman was shot in the leg and is in critical condition.

Now, Mitchell – who’s only lived there for a few months – says he's ready to pack up and move.

"Yea, it's a good welcome to Memphis, huh?" he said. "That's ridiculous, because I moved to this city trying to go to school, you know. I didn't expect it to be anything like this at all."

Their advice for others: Pay close attention to whom you let into your home.

"Just watch who comes in, watch who goes out," Jones said.

Police haven't released the name of the woman who was shot.