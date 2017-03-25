× Man robs Wal-Mart with note warning not to scream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who demanded money from a Wal-Mart cashier.

The cashier, who works at the Wal-Mart on Raleigh Lagrange Road, told police the suspect came into the Money Center around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and wrote a note that said “Give me all the money. Do not scream. Every register now.”

He took the note to the cashiers counter, where police said the cashiers complied with the order, giving him an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the suspect left the store and got into a light-colored Chevy Impala with at least three other people in it.

Police are looking for them as they investigate the case.