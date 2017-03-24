Win tickets to the Lantern Light Festival at the Agricenter!

The Lantern Light Festival is coming to the Agricenter International March 31st- May 7th! Enter our contest for your chance to win a four pack of tickets for you and your family!

Experience a night of spectacular lights and structures. The Lantern Light Festival is proud to present the pageantry and awe-inspiring beauty of a tradition and craft that was started over 2,000 years ago in China. Emperor Hanmingdi heard that monks lit lanterns in the temples to show respect to Buddha on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. The Emperor ordered that all the temples, households, and royal palaces should light lanterns on that evening.

This Buddhist custom gradually became a grand celebration for the Chinese people and is the inspiration for the Lantern Light Festival.

These enormous lanterns, each hand-crafted by Chinese artisans, are a celebration of architecture from around the world, creatures of the land and sea, holiday traditions, and mythical stories. But the best way to experience a lantern is up close and personal at the Lantern Light Festival!