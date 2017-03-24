× Recalls this week: ATVs, bibs, ladders, bicycles

NEW YORK — About 37,000 defective ladders are being recalled because locking pins can fail unexpectedly. Other recalled consumer products this week include bibs that pose a suffocation hazard and electric bicycles with a defective fork.

Here’s a more detailed look:

LADDERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Little Giant VelocityT, LTT and LibertyT multipurpose ladders. The ladders have joints that allow it to bend and lock in various positions. “Little Giant,” the model name, model number and part number are printed on the side of the ladder. They were sold at AAFES, NEXCOM, PPG Paints stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, DirectBuy.com, Eladders.com, Grainger.com, Groupon.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Laddersales.com, LittleGiantLadder.com, Lowes.com, Overstock.com, Samsclub.com, Target.com, Wayfair.com, Zorotools.com,1800Ladders.com and other web retailers from March 2016 through February 2017. Details on models and date codes can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Wing-Enterprises-Recalls-Little-Giant-…

WHY: The ladder’s locking pins/rung fasteners can fail, posing a fall hazard to consumers on the ladder.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of locking pins/rung fasteners failing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 37,000.

FOR MORE: Call Wing Enterprises for a free repair kit at 855-595-3378 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or visit www.littlegiantladders.com and click on RECALL at the top of the home page for more information.

ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 850” or “Sportsman 1000” is printed on the side of the steering column. They were sold at Polaris dealers form May 2014 through March 2017. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. Details on the models involved in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Polaris-Recalls-Sportsman-850-and-1000-All-Terrain-Vehicles

WHY: The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders. In addition, in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

HOW MANY: About 19,200.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if it is included in any recalls.

WATERPROOF BIBS

DETAILS: Environments-brand children’s waterproof-back terry bibs sold in in packages of 12. The “Pocket” style bib is 10 inches wide by 16 inches long with an adjustable snap closure. The “Cover-Up” style bib is 10 inches wide by 16.5 inches long with cap sleeves and smock-back snap closures. Both styles of bibs were sold in blue and have clear plastic waterproof backing. “Environments, Inc.” and SKU number 900822 or 900823 is printed on a label affixed to the bib. They were sold at DiscountSchoolSupply.com and Environments.com nationwide from January 2008 to October 2016.

WHY: The bib has a waterproof plastic backing that can separate from the terry cloth fabric, creating a suffocation hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: 12 reports, involving at least 23 packages of bibs, of the waterproof plastic material separating from the bib. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: 10,400 packages

FOR MORE: Call Discount School Supply at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recall@discountschoolsupply.com, or visit www.discountschoolsupply.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

ELECTRIC BICYCLES

DETAILS: Haibike XDURO Urban, Race and Superrace models of electric bicycles sold at Independent bicycle dealers nationwide from January 2014 through February 2017. The recalled bicycles have an aluminum frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and a lithium battery. The recalled bicycles have a letter/number combination (‘HAERA’ followed by at least three numbers and characters) printed on the front of the frame. Remove the battery to locate the letter/number combination on the frame. Details on the models included in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Haibike-Recalls-Electric-Bicycles

WHY: The fork on the front wheel of the bicycles can rupture or break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 250 in the U.S. and 17 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Accell North America at 800-222-5527 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.haibike.com and click on “Current recalls” on the right side of the page for more information.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: Vecaro brand Glide65, Drift8, and Trek10 self-balancing scooter, commonly referred to as hoverboards. Hoverboards have one wheel at each end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The boards have “Vecaro” printed on the front outer casing and come in black, white, red, blue, metallic gold, metallic silver, graffiti white print, and red flame print. The model number is on the right for both the Glide65 and Drift8. The Trek10 model number is on top of the board. They were sold at The Audio Shop and Stereo Zone in California and online at VecaroLifeStyle.com from November 2015 through November 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: Three reported incidents of hoverboards smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 500.

FOR MORE: Call Vecaro at 855-637-4061 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit http://www.VecaroLifeStyle.com and click on Recall Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.

GAS STATION HOSE SWIVEL CONNECTORS

DETAILS: The recall involves metal swivel connectors installed between the nozzle and hose of gas station pumps that dispense refined fuels such as gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends, and biodiesel blends. The recalled swivel connectors have a “MFG date” printed on the end in the format of: MM YY or MM-DD-YEAR or MM-YEAR. The model number is printed on the center body of the swivel connector. They were sold at OPW through distributors and direct to gas stations as individual units and as part of hose kits from January 2013 through January 2017. Details on models in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/OPW-Recalls-Gas-Station-Hose-Swivel-Connectors

WHY: The swivel connectors can separate from the hose or nozzle of the gas station pump and cause fuel spillage, posing fire and explosion hazards.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the swivel connectors separating from the hose or nozzle. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY:

FOR MORE: Call OPW at 866-562-5931 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.opwglobal.com and click on “Swivel Recall” for more information.