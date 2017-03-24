Memphis Police arrest man wanted in robbery spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "It was kind of late. I was coming home from work, so I pulled in the driveway."

Seconds after David Cummings put his car in park behind his home on Central Avenue, a man and a woman approached him claiming to be lost. He gave them directions, then tried to walk away.

"That's when he pulled out the gun and said 'Give me your s***.' She then rifled though my pockets."

The two took off with his wallet.

"For a second I thought do I chase them, but then I was like no, no, no. Get your stuff, go in the house and call 911."

Cummings and detectives called his bank and credit card companies.

"Once we realized American Express told us the credit cards were being used, they got on the radio. I could hear other patrol units scouring the area."

Cumming's stolen cards were used at an East Memphis gas station. Officers found security footage of the suspects and posted it on social media, which generated tips leading to two arrests.

Detectives said they then found one of those suspects, Martemus Gillie, had committed other crimes that night too. They told WREG he and a friend robbed two women at gunpoint near Front and Center.

Hours before that, they said Gillie shot Mike Nelson during an attempted carjacking. Nelson was just getting off work at the Green Beetle at South Main and Vance.

It's unclear if more arrests will be made.