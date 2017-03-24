× Two arrested in connection with downtown shooting and armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man and woman are charged after police say they took part in the shooting of a man near South Main and several of other crimes.

Martemus Gillie, 23, is charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and using a gun during a felony.

Mashonitruis Davis is charged with aggravated robbery.

On March 21, a man on Vance was shot by two men who tried to steal his car. The victim is recovering.

Several hours later two women were robbed at gunpoint near Front and Center. No one was injured.

Thirty minutes later, a man said an unknown man and woman robbed him outside his home in the 1600 block of Central.

Surveillance video, a stolen credit card and tips from the public helped lead police to Gillie who was identified by two of the victims.

Police say Gillie admitted to the last robbery.

Police have not released more information about any other suspects.