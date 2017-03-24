Meet Furry Friend Jamie!

Check out Jamie!

She’s a 3-year-old boxer mix.

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County took her in after an emergency vet clinic found her with two broken hips!

While she’s very playful, she is recovering from several surgeries, so Jamie would probably do best in a home without children, or with older children.

Jamie is already spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and will be micro-chipped before going home with you.

Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

935 Farm Road

Memphis, TN 38134