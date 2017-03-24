× Man shot when he confront thieves taking the tires off his mother’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of gun-toting thieves who shot a man in the airport area.

It happened off East Shelby Drive in the Pinetree Apartments early Tuesday morning.

“I’m just glad I’m still here and can see my kids,” said the victim who asked us to hide his identity for safety reasons.

He said he burned some food after getting home from work, so he opened the kitchen door to let the smoke out. That’s when he noticed something odd.

“Some dude downstairs. He was saying, ‘Go back in the house.’ He had on all black,” said the victim.

He refused when he saw the men swiping tires off his mother’s Dodge Charger.

“I was like, ‘Are you standing at this car right here?’ And then he started shooting at me,” said the victim.

He said the thieves shot at least six times and hit him in the leg.

“When I turned to the side, the bullet went through and spun me around and hit my bone,” said the victim. “I crawled to my room and told my momma to come out the room that someone just shot me. She came out and called police.”

The thieves got away with the tires leaving the victim in pain and feeling helpless.

“It hit my leg, and then it hit both my knee and hit this bone right here,” he said. “It shattered both of them then came out the front.”

What makes it worse, the next morning he was offered a new job, but now he’s not able to take it because of his injuries.

Doctors don’t know how long it will take to heal.

Police have not made any arrests. They say the suspect got away in a silver Dodge Charger.