Here's how to find out if your daycare is following the rules

Parents and others who want to know if a Tennessee daycare center is following the rules can find out easily online.

All daycare centers get a certain number of unannounced visits per year, depending on their star rating and other factors.

However, a complaint triggers an immediate evaluation.

Therefore, several visits over a short time period may indicate someone submitted a complaint.

Whether you’re a parent with a child already in daycare, or about to start looking for one, this is valuable information.

Believe it or not, your daycare could have serious problems and you not know about it.

For years the state of tennessee didn’t make this easy for parents to find, but now the information is online and it’s at least a starting point.

Start at tn.gov then click on “child care services.”

Find child care.

At this point, you have two options, you can search by address or by county.

If you search by address, you can plug in an address and day cares nearby will pull up.

You can click on Shelby County, then this pull up a list of zip codes.

Click on the zip code you’re interested in.

Now, these are listed in alphabetical order, but starting with smaller day cares, then larger ones.

Scroll down the list for larger day cares, select one and you can see the owner information, star rating and basic details like hours of operation.

The most important part of this is that over on the far right side, there’s a tab that reads “compliance history.”

If you click on that it pulls up all the day care’s recent violation.

However, as WREG has reported a number of times, this list does not include everything.

In fact, if there was a suspension or probation, or if the day care paid a fine, that might not be listed on here in detail.

Your best option is to call the person listed as the program evaluator.

That number is in the far right tab next to compliance history.

This is the DHS employee that handles all of the monitoring and inspections for that daycare, so they’ll have additional information.

Keep in mind, just because a daycare is rated with three stars, doesn’t mean violations don’t exist and on the flip side.

There could be daycare centers with a lower star rating, that got hit with several violations that weren’t related to health and safety.

So if you’re looking for a daycare, visit the facility multiple times, ask other parents, including those who’ve used the facility and once you enroll your child, continue to visit, even unannounced.