Germantown School Board to vote on land contract for elementary location

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Schools is moving one step closer to have a new elementary school.

On Friday, Superintendent Jason Manuel announced the district is getting ready to vote on a contract to buy land at Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Pike.

The 38-acre plot will house approximately 750 students.

The official vote will take place at the April 5th school board meeting which will take place at Houston High School at 6:45 p.m.