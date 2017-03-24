Department of Human Resources launches investigation into daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Department of Human Resources has officially launched an investigation after workers at Elite Academy daycare allegedly let a woman take another woman's baby.

On Thursday, A'Lelah Fentress was signed out of the daycare by 18-year-old Mya Lakes hours before family showed up to take her home.

Lakes was discovered several hours later, having left little A'Lelah on a doorstep by herself.

"She could have came up hurt. They got people that mess with little kids," said Tony Quinn.

WREG's Luke Jones has learned the daycare is relatively new. State records showed it's only been open since last summer and they have no documented violations during that time.

State policy clearly says all child care facilities must be licensed and have a child release plan.

It goes on to say children can only be signed out by their custodial parent or someone specifically authorized by the parents. Daycare workers are supposed to verify the identity of anyone the child is released to.

It appears that didn't happen Thursday since police said Lakes merely signed the little girl's mother's name.

DHS wouldn't comment further about their investigation but did say the just happened to be at Elite Academy the same day as the kidnapping or a routine, unannounced visit.

No word on how that went.