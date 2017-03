Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A woman has been charged with taking a child from a Memphis daycare without permission.

Police say 18-year-old Mya Lakes abducted a child from a daycare in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Lakes is charged with kidnapping, neglect and child abuse.

The child was found left on a doorstep and is safe.

Police say Lakes told daycare workers she was picking up the child for her mother and signed the girl's mother's name.