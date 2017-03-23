× Utah man among dead in London terror attack, wife in hospital

LONDON — Three people were killed and dozens more wounded in a terror attack Wednesday near the Houses of Parliament in London.

The attacker was also killed.

The third victim in the Westminster Bridge attack has been named as Kurt Cochran, an American tourist who was on vacation in London with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Cochran and his wife Melissa — who suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital — were on the final day of a European vacation.

They had been due to fly home to the US on Thursday, according to a statement released by the LDS Church.

“Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother- and son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London,” Clint Payne, Cochran’s brother-in-law said in the statement. “Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa.”

“We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family,” he added. “Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries.”

Prime Minister Theresa May revealed the terrorist was British born and once linked to violent extremism, in a statement to Parliament a day after it was locked down when the assailant breached its perimeter.

May said the attacker had been investigated by security services but was regarded as a “peripheral figure.”

Authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault, she said.

A tweet from ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the attacker was “a soldier” of ISIS inspired by its message.

However, ISIS has provided no evidence for any direct links to the assailant, whom it did not name.