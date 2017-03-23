Thieves get away with officer’s badge, duty vest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police badge and vest is on the streets after an officer’s car was broken into Wednesday evening.

The officer was at the Walmart in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road when his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was broken into by a male suspect.

According to authorities, he grabbed the officer’s duty vest, MPD badge #4793, his name plate and precinct insignia and then drove away in a tan vehicle.

Police are also searching for a female accomplice who reportedly was caught on camera peeking into the officer’s car window prior to the theft.

Authorities did not provide an image of the male suspect.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.