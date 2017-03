Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are investigating a murder at an apartment complex in the Fox Meadows area.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Mt. Moriah Road near Ridgeway.

At least one person is being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

So far, police haven't released any information about what led to the shooting or a description of the gunman.

