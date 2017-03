× MPD searching for child taken from daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a 7-month-old child who was taken from a daycare Thursday afternoon.

The Memphis Police said the child, A’Lelah LaShun Fentress, was at a daycare in the 3400 block of Frayser-Raleigh Road when she was reportedly picked up by a woman. Several hours later, the child’s mother arrived at the daycare and discovered the child was not there.

If you see her, call police.

Police are on the scene of another child abduction. This time, at a daycare @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/yzbks6oxo8 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 23, 2017