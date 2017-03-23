× Man pleads guilty to two aggravated rapes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has pleaded guilty after his DNA identified him as the suspect in two aggravated rape cases.

John Eskridge was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the attacks which happened 16 years ago. The first attack occurred in late February when Eskridge ran up behind a woman, threatened to kill her and then raped her in a wooded area. Several months later, he attacked another woman while at a gas station. He drove her to a secluded area then raped her.

It wasn’t until 14 years later that the two samples were found to be from the same man. They linked Eskridge to the case a year later.