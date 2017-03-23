× FAA restrictions could signal V.P. Pence visit Friday for NCAA tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flight restrictions put in place over Memphis by the FAA could signal a visit by Vice President Mike Pence.

The restrictions start Friday and end early Saturday morning for “VIP movement.”

Pence’s wife, Karen, graduated from Butler University which plays at the FedExForum at 6 p.m.

The restrictions do not affect flights in and out of Memphis International Airport.

The red circles below indicate the flight restrictions.