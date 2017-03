× Child missing after car stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is missing after a car was stolen in Memphis.

Police say the car was taken from Ridgeway and Knight Arnold.

It happened around 12:38 p.m.

Police say 1-year-old Isiah Williams child was in the 2014 Chevy Cruze.

The car was later found empty.

We are working to get more information.