Memphis child grazed by bullet during drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an 11-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Police say the shot was fired into a home around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

It appears the shot was fired by a car driving by the home.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black Porsche SUV.

The child was treated on the scene.