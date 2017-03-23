× Amber Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old Isiah Edwards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled its Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old Isiah Edwards.

According to the Memphis Police Department the baby was never in any danger, as he was not in the car when it was stolen.

Isiah was reportedly with relatives since last night.

The child’s mother has been taken into custody and is facing serious charges, police said.

The entire thing started earlier in the day when her car was stolen at a gas station reportedly in the Ridgeway and Knight Arnold area.

The mother told authorities her child was still inside when the theft occurred, triggering a massive search and Amber Alert to be issued.

The suspect was taken into custody in the 6100 block of Trout Valley.

The vehicle was later located in the 6300 block of Wind Ridge.

The baby was eventually located in the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane shortly after 3 p.m.

Baby Isiah just taken from Frayser apt complex @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/wygI9JrVFY — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 23, 2017

RECAP– Police say baby was never in danger. Never in the stolen car. He was with relatives since last night. Mom is in custody. pic.twitter.com/sY7CafTdoz — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) March 23, 2017