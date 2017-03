× Woman finds small child wandering alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she found a child wandering alone early Wednesday morning.

The woman, who lives in the 5300 block of Burton, told police she took the child took the child back to her house.

Police believe the child is about 3 years old and was found near Banbury and Rippling Creek.

