Woman accuses Panola County deputies of excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Ark. -- Physical marks can still be seen on Raynell Wright's body and her walls.

She told WREG all of it stemmed from an incident involving a Panola County sheriff's deputy. The deputy arrived at her home on Woodruff Road just after midnight Wednesday to arrest her son, Jarmarvis Banks, on a domestic violence charge, she said.

Before she let them in, Wright said she asked to see a warrant.

"'I don't have it with me' is what he said, and I say, 'Well OK, go get your warrant and come back.'"

But that reportedly didn't stop them. Wright said they barged in anyway as soon as they saw her son.

"They immediately swung the door back on him."

But that's not how Sheriff Dennis Darby said things happened.

"He was trying to get away. Shut the door, slammed the door."

Darby said deputies pursued Banks into the home and used necessary force to arrest him, but Wright said she and her son were roughed up. She said deputies even used a taser on her son and pointed the tasers at her five grandkids.

The sheriff had one word for those claims.

"I think that is ridiculous. I know my officers well enough. They're not gonna abuse anybody, but my officers aren't gonna be abused either."

WREG has learned this was not Banks' first brush with law enforcement. In 2015, he was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on an officer in Panola County. He was also convicted of domestic violence for hitting his girlfriend back in 2012.

"I think there was an abuse of power."

Julian Harris, head of the Panola County NAACP, said he'll be looking into Wright's allegations against deputies.

The sheriff said he's welcome to.

"We'll be willing to work along with him or anybody else. We've always cooperated."

Until then, he said the people of Panola County shouldn't rush to judgement.