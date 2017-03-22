× One dead, many hurt in London terror attack

LONDON — One woman was killed and about a dozen people were hurt, including some with “catastrophic” injuries, when a vehicle struck pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge in London Wednesday, Britain’s Press Association said.

“There were people across the bridge.

There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic.

Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries,” Colleen Anderson of St. Thomas’ Hospital said.

Police are treating violence near Britain’s Parliament on Wednesday “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the incident is ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area.

Officials said a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.

Nearby, witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge.

The former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video to Twitter that seems to show people lying injured on the span.

Sikorski, a senior fellow at the Harvard Centre for European Studies, said he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being “mown down” by a car.

Sikorski told the BBC he “heard what I thought what I thought was just a collision and then I looked through the window of the taxi and someone down, obviously in great distress.

“Then I saw a second person down, and I started filming, then I saw three more people down, one of them bleeding profusely.”

The Buckingham Palace gates have been closed as a precaution, according to the palace’s press officer.

NYPD’s Counterterrorism Bureau said it is “monitoring” the situation in London.

This attack comes one year to the day after the bombings in Brussels.

Deputy speaker announces UK Houses of Parliament suspended after incident on Westminster Bridge https://t.co/WG8yXWpPVV pic.twitter.com/0SpfNcjAIv — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 22, 2017