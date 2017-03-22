Two individuals wanted for questioning in credit card robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two individuals are being sought for questioning after they were caught on camera using a stolen credit card.

It all started early Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Central Avenue when a man was robbed. Sometime after the robbery, police were notified that the victim’s credit cards had in fact been used at a gas station in the Chickasaw Gardens area.

Authorities were able to obtain pictures of two individuals who are wanted for questioning.

If you can help identify them, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.