Southeast murder victim’s loved ones offer $6K reward in hopes of finding answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Family and friends are still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis last summer.

Monique Brown, 23, was murdered in her apartment on Cypress Lake Drive and her family’s taking the initiative in finding answers.

“You remember Monique by her smile always," said her father, Edgar Brown. "She was always smiling no matter what.”

Edgar said he can still picture his 23-year-old daughter’s smile along with her love for others.

“That one was of her main things; her life was family," he said.

Police said someone shot Monique last July where she lived at the Cypress Lakes Apartments. She later died at the hospital.

“That was one of those phone calls you'd never expect," said her dad.

Loved ones say they also never expected for there to still be no arrests made over six months later.

“It's like, 'What are y'all doing?'" said Monique's best friend, Kristin Warren. "I know there are other crimes too, but I mean, what about this woman? We're still grieving too.”

She said their family and friends haven’t had luck getting answers from police, which has sent some of them out there to ask questions for themselves.

She said a neighbor told one of their loved ones he saw a suspicious car that night and another neighbor said he heard a man’s voice say, “Let’s go,” after the gunfire.

They’ve taken it upon themselves to hang up fliers across town, including at Germantown Commissary where she used to work.

The barbecue restaurant, where Monique worked alongside her dad and best friend, put $5,000 towards the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing it to a total of $6,000.

The family said that kind act has them hopeful for answers.

“My biggest fear is not having closure, not finding out what really happened or who really took the life of my daughter," said Edgar.

He said he knows it’s one of the too many violent acts in our city that witnesses stay quiet about.

“There are too many kids losing lives over nothing," he said. "You know the kids out here; they wanna play hard. That's not being hard. You want to be hard? Go tell what you saw. Save another child.”

If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.