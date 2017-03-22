× Southaven man in custody after police say he tried to run a man over; passenger is missing

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man is in custody after another man was hit with a gun and after a manhunt.

Devin Green, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with physical fear.

Police say Green tried to run over a man who was walking home Tuesday night in the 5400 block of Bradley Lane.

The victim said the driver also pulled up near his house and pointed a gun at his step-father.

Green was stopped by police, but a passenger in the car ran off.

Police used a K9 and helicopter to find the other man but were not successful.