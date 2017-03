× SCSO deputy involved in I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on I-40.

A man and woman were headed to visit someone in the hospital when their car hydroplaned on I-40 East at Covington Pike.

As they lost control, a Shelby County deputy hit their car.

The deputy was not injured.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the woman has lesser injuries.