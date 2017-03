Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. -- Police are on the hunt for Lego thieves.

The crime happened at Bricks and Minifigs, a specialty Lego shop in Arlington.

The store owner says one of the accused thieves asked the store clerk to go to the back for something and that's when one guy grabbed two collector Lego sets and took off.

Their worth? Nearly $800.

The toy bricks can go for go for hundreds, even thousands of dollars, and they're easy to resell.