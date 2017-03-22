Groundbreaking begins on expanded FedExFamilyHouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital are teaming up to expand the FedExFamilyHouse.

The house helps families of Le Bonheur patients have a place to live while their child receives treatment.

They broke ground on the new site Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Poplar Avenue.

The expansion will triple the size of the current house. It’s expected to open in 2018.

You could feel the energy and excitement, despite the soggy conditions outside. Officials and children were out there.