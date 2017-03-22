Family narrowly escapes morning fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A family of five narrowly escaped a morning fire Wednesday.

Firefighters say the mother smelled smoke around 1:15 this morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames rising from the home in the 6700 block of Keystone.

They say they were able to enter the home and get that fire under control in about ten minutes.

Investigators say a faulty electrical outlet in the kitchen started the fire.

There was a working smoke detector in the home.

The fire caused about $30,000 in damage.