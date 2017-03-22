× Everything coming and going on Netflix in April

Everything from Schindler’s List to A Nightmare on Elm Street to Gremlins arrives on Netflix in April. It’s also the last month you can catch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Princess Bride.

ARRIVING

April 1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

April 2

The D Train (2015)

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

LEAVING IN APRIL

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 4

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender