Downtown club owner Robert ‘Hollywood’ Raiford dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fixture in the Memphis nightlife scene has died.

Robert Lee Raiford, who owns Paula & Raiford’s Disco downtown and is known as “Hollywood,” died Wednesday morning, according to Harrison’s Memorial Chapel, which is handling the funeral arrangements.

WREG is working to learn the cause of his death.

Raiford’s visitation is scheduled for Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Harrison’s Memorial Chapel on 3320 Millbranch Road.

The viewing will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on 2731 Enterprise Ave., followed by the funeral service.