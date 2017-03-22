Did a Mid-South Cop Steal CrimeStoppers Cash?

HOLLY SPRINGS – Crimestoppers cash is supposed to help catchh criminals but a mid-south cop may have used it to help themselves to thousands of dollars.

“It’s always a very unfortunate situation when you hear any case where an officer or public official had any question about the use of public funds,” said Mayor Kelvin Buck.

a Holly Springs Police Officer is at the center of an investigation by the state auditor for how thousands of dollars disappeared from its crime stoppers fund.

“We’ve been alerted to who that officer is but I think it would be premature for us to say anything because we just don’t have enough information,” said Mayor Buck.

Mayor Buck tells WREG somewhere between $8,000-$10,000 may be gone and he didn’t have any idea anything was wrong until he was contacted by the state auditors office.

He says a state agency handles the funds and that’s why the state is conducting the investigation.

However Holly Springs Police are accountable for how the crimestoppers money is spent.

“They do have a checks and balance process by which those funds can be accounted for, they have to do it because it’s public money,” said Mayor Buck.

which is why the city attorney is worried about the possible misuse of taxpayer dollars.

“I think it’s a tragic incident and I don’t know that it is to be true and that’s the reason we’re having the investigation now,” said City Attorney Shirley Byers.

“While we don’t know the timeline of the state auditor’s investigation, the city attorney told me if the city finds any wrongdoing by any city employee especially criminal, the city will take disciplinary action.