Bloody arrest made at MATA bus station terminal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can hear yelling as people videotape a woman, her face dripping with blood, being placed in handcuffs at the MATA bus station.

The video appears to show a 19-year-old being arrested Tuesday around 5 p.m. One officer, then a few more, try to bring her to the patrol car.

“Why does it take three men to handle a female like that? No.”

The video doesn’t show the entire situation but does appear to show a struggle between the woman and police before ending in blood.

The woman in the video, Breanna Belem, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

According to MATA, Belem was “placed on an Authorization of Agency list due to past conduct issues at the Hudson Transit Center.” WREG dug a little deeper and discovered she was banned from MATA premises beginning in 2015 for three separate incidents primarily involving fighting.

So when she and her friends reportedly showed up at the station on Tuesday, security officers called the Memphis Police Department. Police said Belem swore at officers when they arrived and resisted arrest, which led them to use soft hand techniques to take her into custody.

What video doesn’t show is when officers say Belem manipulated the handcuffs and escaped from the squad car, sending officers running after her. The report stated an officer bumped the suspect as he chased her, causing her to hit a wet floor sign and hit her head on the side of the building.

You can see the floor is wet in the video.

According to MATA, a second suspect was also taken into custody following the incident.

Here is company’s full statement:

“In an effort to promote the safety of our customers and our employees, MATA established a Customer Code of Conduct in 2014. It is MATA’s goal to always provide reliable and safe transportation services on our vehicles as well as at our transit centers or any MATA property. For those individuals who cannot conduct themselves appropriately and who become disruptive repeatedly, MATA places them on an Authorization of Agency list that is shared with law enforcement agencies. However, this does not prevent these individuals from riding on our vehicles. As for the incident that occurred yesterday, it is our understanding that the MPD is actively investigating the matter and we cannot comment on their active investigation.”