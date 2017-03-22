× Arrests made in West Memphis shaken baby case

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The men wanted for causing harm to a 3-month-old baby boy in West Memphis, Arkansas are now behind bars.

Frederick Henderson and Malik Williams turned themselves in Wednesday.

According to police reports, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of North 16th Street late Friday evening after the baby reportedly became unconscious.

Before the officers’ arrival on the scene, paramedics said the baby’s vital signs were fine, but he wouldn’t open his eyes. He also had a mark on his left cheek.

The boy’s father, Williams, claimed the baby was next to him on the bed when he suddenly became “excited” and began jumping around. That’s when the child hit his head, started to cry and then lost consciousness.

That reportedly happened around 10:30 p.m., but they didn’t call for help until an hour later.

Once the baby was examined at the hospital, it was determined the incident was no accident. The baby was reportedly shaken so much he developed swelling of the brain. He even had blood on his brain. The child, doctors said, would have to undergo surgery.

On Tuesday, warrants were issued for both 17-year-olds in the case charging them with first-degree battery.

Both are being charged as adults.

At this time, WREG does not have a photo of Williams.