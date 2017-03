× Altercation leads to gas station shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — An altercation at a gas station in Southaven leaves two men injured Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road near the interstate.

One of the men was shot in the leg and was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. The second had a head injury and was taken to Baptist Desoto.

Police said the incident is under investigation.