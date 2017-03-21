Youth are spending spring break cleaning up Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County children are back in school, but a group of students from Franklin, Tennessee, are in the Bluff City to spend their spring break doing service.

The group came from Journey Church, where youth leader Robert Gonzalez, a former Shelby County resident, helped organize this service trip.

The church holds a service trip every year.

"I'm familiar with the area. As we are looking for a service opportunity for these kids. Just a good opportunity to get them out of Franklin, out of their comfort zone, and see a different way of life and different community," shared Gonzalez.

The students are also teaming up with New Hope Christian and Bent Tree Apartments to do a variety of service projects, like helping tutor kids at the Bent Tree and serving food at New Hope Christian.

When asked why they decided to come out to do this they said, "God."

The park they were cleaning was just one of 11 parks that haven't received maintenance since the cities become unincorporated.