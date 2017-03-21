× Virginia sisters celebrate 103rd, 105th birthdays

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Two centenarian sisters in Virginia are celebrating some big birthdays.

Laura Hoffman is turning 105 years old, and Dollie Berry turned 103 this month, CNN affiliate WCAV reported.

The sisters were born in a small town of Reva — but everyone there calls it “Shanktown,” named after the Shanks, Laura and Dollie’s mother’s family.

When they were teenagers, their father died, and Dollie was sent to New York to live with an aunt.

The girls eventually married, had children and spent time together in Reva every year.

Over the weekend, Dollie took a plane to visit her big sis in “Shanktown.”

“I learned a lot how to deal with people and understand a lot of things about life,” Berry said.

“Feels all right. Ain’t nobody living but us,” Hoffman said about her and her sister being together.

Also over the weekend, friends and family gathered to celebrate their birthdays and lives well-lived.