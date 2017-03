× Vice President Mike Pence may come to Memphis Friday for NCAA game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice President Mike Pence may make a visit to Memphis this week.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is making plans for a possible Pence visit to the FedExForum.

Pence may attend the University of North Carolina and Butler game.

Karen Pence graduated from Butler.

We are working to gather more information about the possible event.