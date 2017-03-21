UTHSC announces major campus growth projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Things are looking bright for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center campus.

On Tuesday, leaders from the university showcased their vision for the future for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

"In the university's history we are in evolutionary peak that this university has not seen since its inception," said Executive Vice Chancellor Dr. Kennard Brown.

Like many Memphians, Mayor Strickland said he's never been inside the UTHSC, but if you just take a moment to look around, you'll notice there are many projects underway; renovations, expansions and even new construction.

"The growth in the medical center in the next few years is going to be dramatic," the mayor told WREG's Troy Washington.

Several of the buildings that have stood on the campus for more than 70 years will be getting some TLC as part of the $70 million renovation.

Plus a new Inter-professional Simulation and Patient Safety Center is in the works. The center will allow students from all six campuses to train together in simulation settings. It's expected to open late this summer.

"We want to be a state of the art academic medical center. We're in competition with well-funded private institutions."

All to build, and preserve, the core of Memphis through advancement in healthcare.