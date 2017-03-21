× UT Martin lockdown lifted after shots fired near campus

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin was on lockdown after someone fired shots near campus Tuesday, university police told WREG.

The incident happened near Hanning Lane, which is close to the University Center.

Martin Police said the gunshots stemmed from a campus fight that spilled onto the road.

No one was hurt.

Police have arrested one person, but they are still looking for one or two other people.

Public Safety issued an “all clear” at 1:37 p.m.