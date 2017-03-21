U.S. Attorney announces arrests in large drug trafficking bust in the Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- The acting U.S. Attorney says dozens of violent drug traffickers are off the streets.

Law enforcement officers and district attorneys from around the Mid-South joined together Tuesday to announce 29 people were federally indicted on weapons and drug charges.

Fourteen of the indictments were for members of a violent street gang called Young Mob.

In all, 35 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 15 to 20 digital scales, a plethora of various drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, and more than $85,000 in cash was confiscated.

The initial investigation began in Tipton County last year and eventually involved officials from Desoto and Shelby County, the state and the federal government.

"Really demonstrates that unfortunately drug crime and gun crime does not stop at the county line, doesn’t even stop at the state line," said District Attorney Michael Dunavant, of the 25th Judicial District.

Keeping the communication lines between agencies open as well as keeping guns and drugs out of the hands out of criminals is what Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said will help keep our neighborhoods safer.

He had an important message for traffickers.

"We are coming after you. You may think you’re getting away with something but just wait."