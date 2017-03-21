× Two arrested, one wanted in downtown Memphis graffiti

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested after several incidents of graffiti vandalism in downtown Memphis.

James Chet Turner and Joseph Campbell have been taken into custody and charged with vandalism.

Police are still looking for one other person.

Recently, there have been reported cases of “tagging” that have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Two suspects responsible for some of the graffiti were captured on camera.

“It’s annoying. It’s frustrating,” said Downtown Memphis Commission President Terence Patterson. “When we do get random acts of tagging like this, we do our part to make sure it’s covered up.”

Many building and business owners are working to clean it up too.

They’ve painted over the graffiti.