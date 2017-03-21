× Tennesseans to receive free legal help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Tennesseans are invited to receive free legal help as part of the state’s Access to Justice Initiative.

Starting this Thursday, March 23, anyone who needs civil legal help can meet with a lawyer online or in person at a local clinic. The state will also be providing free educational events to teach individuals their rights in certain situations and what to do to avoid having to go to court.

The state says more than 1.2 million people in Tennessee do not have access to legal help.

Lawyers will be on hand at the following clinics:

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Shelby County Courthouse, 140 Adams Avenue

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Shelby County Courthouse, 140 Adams Avenue

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, 1 N. Front Street, Wade Auditorium

Time: 12:30 p.m. -4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Avenue

Time: To Be Determined

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Shelby County Courthouse, 140 Adams Avenue

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Benjamin Hooks Main Library, 3030 Poplar Avenue

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Campbell Chapel Baptist Church, 17545 Highway 125 S. Bolivar, TN 38008

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m – Mandatory Registration!

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Clinic

Call 731-609-5092 to pre-apply. Only 100 applications will be accepted so call

soon!

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Shelby County Courthouse, 140 Adams Avenue

Time: 1:30 p.m.

