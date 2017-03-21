× Stolen Memphis tour bus found after keys left inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen Blues City Tours bus has been found.

The bus was stolen Monday afternoon.

The driver told police he parked outside of Tops Bar-B-Que on Union Avenue and went inside for about five minutes to get food.

He said he left the bus, a 2002 Ford Econoline, running with the keys inside.

He said when he came back out of the restaurant, it was gone.

We are working to get more information about where it was found.

Police are reminding people to not keep a vehicle running when you’re not with it.