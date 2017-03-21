Police investigating shooting on South Main, Vance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Authorities responded to a shooting call in downtown Memphis Tuesday evening.

Witnesses say they heard about two shots around 10 p.m. in the area of Vance and South Main.

Officers have confirmed one person was shot. They were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

At this time, police believe three teens are responsible, but they were unable to give us a description of the suspects.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.