Warrant issued in Mississippi capital murder case

LATIMER, Miss. — A warrant has been issued for the suspect police say is responsible for a gruesome murder in Latimer, Mississippi.

Authorities say Thomas Elliot Stafford killed Jerry Floyd Kirkendall in early March then stuffed his body in the victim’s own freezer.

Kirkendall was discovered by his landlord who was reportedly getting ready to show the residence to a new tenant.

Woods said he’s been trying to get in touch with Kirkendall for the past three weeks, but it wasn’t until this week that he noticed a horrible smell emanating from the home. That’s when he found Kirkendall’s body in the freezer.

Officers told WLOX they believe Stafford stole Kirkendall’s car. He could be headed to Chicago.