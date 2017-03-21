× Memphis sweeps season series from Ole Miss

MEMPHIS, Tenn- Trent Turner lined an 11th-inning walk-off single to give Memphis a 2-1 win over Ole Miss at AutoZone Park Tuesday night. The Tigers (13-7) complete the season sweep of the Rebels (14-7) for the first time since 2013.

Memphis starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan was outstanding, tossing a career high 8 1/3 innings and striking out a career high eight batters. He allowed just four hits and was perfect through the first 3 2/3 innings. Bowlan’s eighth inning might have been his best, striking out the side in order.

The Tigers led 1-0 for the majority of the game, after scoring a run in the fourth inning. Tyler Webb, who finished the game 4-of-5 at the plate, led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Trent Turner drove him in with an RBI groundout.

Turner finished 1-for-5 but drove in both of the Tigers runs in the game. Zach Schritenthal had a two-hit game and Andy Bowman and Colton Neel had a hit apiece.

The Rebels finally got to Bowlan in the ninth inning. The sophomore right-hander hit the lead-off batter, Tate Blackman, and with one out Colby Bortles lined a double to tie the game up.

With the go-ahead run at second and one out, Memphis went to the bullpen for Blake Bennett. The sophomore got a line-out double play to get out of the jam with the game still tied.

Bennett got the first two outs of the 10th inning before the Tigers called on Hunter Smith to come in to pitch. Smith got the final out of the inning and then pitched a perfect 11th inning to record his first win of the season. Smith also pitched three hitless innings against the Rebels in the first meeting this season.

Memphis will return to FedExPark this weekend to host Southern for a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

